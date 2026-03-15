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Como v Roma: CM’s player ratings: Diao turns the game around, Douvikas ruthless. Koné below par
HOW
Butez 6 – He was rarely called into action in the first half, apart from coming off his line to deal with a cross from Pellegrini. There was little he could do about the penalty converted by Malen.
Ramon 6.5 – He pushed forward constantly down the wing and posed a constant threat in attack, so much so that Gasperini asked Wesley to mark him closely. Just before half-time, he came close to equalising with a great chance. In the second half, he remained one of the standout performers.
Diego Carlos 6.5 – He conceded a penalty to El Shaarawy, but otherwise made few mistakes and redeemed himself by scoring the decisive goal.
Kempf 6 – In the first half, Roma created little and he controlled the Giallorossi’s attacks well.
(from 46’ Douvikas 7: the decision to play without a centre-forward lasted only one half. He came on and found the equaliser in under a quarter of an hour).
Smolcic 6 – Plays with focus and without any mistakes throughout the match.
Sergi Roberto 5 – A serious mistake in the 6th minute: he misplaced a pass to Diego Carlos and, in an attempt to beat El Shaarawy to the ball, conceded a penalty. Wesley then denied him a potential equaliser with a superb save. In the first half, he was notable mainly for his squabbles with Mancini and Malen.
(from 46’ Diao 7: unstoppable for the Roma defence. His introduction changed the game and also led to Wesley’s sending-off).
Da Cunha 6.5 – A dynamic and unpredictable player, useful both in attack and in defence. He also hit the crossbar late on.
(from 86’ Van der Brent N/A).
Valle 7 – Whenever he pushes forward, he creates danger. In the first half, he tested Svilar and shortly afterwards delivered a perfect cross for Sergi Roberto, which was intercepted by Wesley. He then provided the decisive assist for Douvikas.
Caqueret 6 – He opened the match with the first shot of the game following a fine move by Como, but El Shaarawy managed to block it. He nevertheless played a tidy game without giving away any clues.
(from 67’ Perrone: brings balance to the midfield).
Baturina 6.5 – Started on the right and then moved to the left. Always difficult for opponents to read, he created several opportunities. In the 70th minute, however, he squandered the chance to make it 2-1.
Nico Paz 6.5 – Gradually got into the game. In the 15th minute, he had a great chance following a mistake by Koné, but Svilar denied him the goal. Towards the end of the first half, he squandered a chance to equalise. He remained a constant threat to the Roma defence, however.
(from 77’ Rodriguez n/a).
Manager: Fabregas 7 – Como put in a brilliant, attacking performance. Despite going behind early on, they managed to fight back and their fourth-place finish is fully deserved.
ROME
ROME
Svilar 6 – The first miracle came in the 15th minute. Nico Paz shot from inside the box but Svilar did well to stretch and save. He also excelled against Valle, though he could have done more to stop Douvikas’s goal. In the closing stages, another great save against Diao
Ghilardi 6 – The only one to save face in defence. Few mistakes and the last to give up
Mancini 5.5 – The Sinigaglia crowd won’t forgive him for the row with Ramon and Fabregas in the first leg and boo him every time he touches the ball. Without Ndicka, he’s the central figure in the defence but struggles throughout the match and bears some responsibility for Como’s equaliser, which came via Hermoso.
Hermoso 5 – Back in the starting line-up after a month. Baturina is causing havoc in his area. Como are playing at a high tempo, but he holds his own thanks to his experience. Then he fails to trap the offside trap on Douvikas’ goal (from 70’ Ziolkowski 6)
Celik 5 – He makes plenty of mistakes in attack and looks less assured at the back compared to recent matches. He then throws in the towel due to injury (from 70’ Tsimikas 5.5: he’s there but goes unnoticed)
Cristante 5.5 – He puts in the physical effort, but the Como players are coming at him from all sides and he can’t keep up.
Koné 5 – Manu started with the handbrake on (it had already happened in Genoa) and after fifteen minutes, a misplaced pass from him led to a great chance for Nico Paz. He seemed to be struggling for breath
Wesley 5.5 – Focused more on defending than attacking. Early on, he saved a goal with a superb tackle on Sergi Roberto. He was sent off in the 65th minute, but the second yellow card shouldn’t have been given. It was Rensch who committed the foul.
Pellegrini 5 – Virtually invisible. A step back from his performance against Bologna (replaced by Pisilli 6 in the 67th minute: made few mistakes)
El Shaarawy 6.5 – He was the big surprise, starting from the first minute after over two months out. He won the penalty by beating Diego Carlos to the ball. He gave his all while he was on the pitch (Rensch 5.5 from the 55th minute: never in the game)
Malen 6.5 – His seventh goal of the season came from the penalty spot after six minutes. Then Roma sat back and chances dried up; he could have done better on the counter-attack shortly after the 1-1 but didn’t immediately involve Pellegrini (Vaz 6 from 67’: had no opportunities to make an impact)
Manager: Gasperini 5.5 – Roma are back in sixth. There are difficulties, but the Giallorossi did too little yesterday.