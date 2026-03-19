'Commercial titan' Alisha Lehmann urged to focus on keeping rock bottom Leicester in the WSL as Foxes legend warns summer exit could happen

Lehmann has offered no indication that she is plotting a speedy jumping of the Leicester ship. She told the club’s official website when completing her switch from Como: “It feels amazing and I’m so happy to be here. It feels like a homecoming, coming back to England, and I’m really happy. Leicester is an amazing club. I’ve seen the training ground and, of course, the stadium. They want to push women’s football forward."

Leicester are delighted to have Lehmann on board. Head coach Rick Passmoor is, however, eager to point out that his focus remains locked on what the Switzerland international offers on the field, not the fact that she boasts 15.7 million Instagram followers.

Passmoor has said: “Leave that to the other people within the football club. I’m here for football and football alone. [The social engagement is] great for the media, great for the football club, yes. But we’re looking after every player in here.

“It’s about the people, it’s been about being player-centred. She’s solely here for the football in my eyes. That’s great that she’s wanted to come to Leicester City and already in terms of training, she’s been good, so we’re pleased to have her on board.”

He went on to say of Lehmann committing fully to the Foxes cause: “That’s what her aim is. That’s what the competition’s for, to ensure that I have a selection headache, leading up to all the games. So she’s part of our plans and she’s part of this squad and it is a squad game, and obviously we’re picking the teams that are suitable for each game and obviously how we want to play as well. So she won’t be coming here to sit in the stands. She’s here to be the best version of her, to keep prodding me to say, ‘Play me.’ So that is like every other player in this building.”