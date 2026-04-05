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Comments by the Pharaohs’ star spark outrage among Moroccans

Morocco
Egypt
Trezeguet
Al Ahly SC
Morocco
Egypt

Moroccan anger is mounting over comments made by Egyptian star Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet of Al Ahly.

During a press conference ahead of the friendly between Egypt and Spain, which ended in a goalless draw, Trezeguet said: “The Egyptian national team is the best in Africa, having won the Africa Cup of Nations seven times.”

The Pharaohs’ star added: “We will not be going to the 2026 World Cup merely to take part and put in a respectable performance; our aim is to prove the quality of the Egyptian national team.”

Some Moroccan websites covered Trezeguet’s comments, highlighting that Morocco sits at the top of the African rankings.

  • FBL-KSA-EGY-FRIENDLYAFP

    The Atlas Lions and the Pharaohs

    Although Trezeguet’s comments were made on 30 March, the Moroccan website “Al-Batal” published them today, Sunday 5 April.

    In the report, "Al-Batal" highlighted that the Egyptian national team is ranked fifth in Africa and 29th in the world in last month’s FIFA rankings.

    Meanwhile, the Moroccan national team tops the African rankings and is ranked eighth in the world.

    Meanwhile, the Moroccan website "Hiba Sport" published comments by the Pharaohs’ star on Sunday under the headline "Strong comments from Egyptian Trezeguet ahead of the World Cup spark controversy".

    The Moroccan website highlighted the rankings of the Atlas Lions and the Pharaohs as an indirect response to Trezeguet’s comments.

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