Kiplagat Sang

'Commendable decision' - SAFA lauded for securing Panama friendlies for Bafana Bafana ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

When the football association confirmed that South Africa will face the Central American side, questions were raised. Many wanted to see the national team face stronger sides, either from within Africa or from Europe. However, SAFA's decision to secure the friendly has continued to get support among known figures in the football circle.

    Panama to visit SA

    South Africa will host Panama for two pre-2026 World Cup preparations in March.

    Bafana will face their opponents at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium and DHL Cape Town Stadium, as confirmed by SAFA earlier.

    This will be the first engagement for the national team since their underwhelming performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

    Although Panama are 33rd in the latest FIFA rankings, there were murmurs that SAFA should have secured stronger opposition for Bafana, who are themselves ranked 60th globally.

    At the World Cup finals, South Africa will play co-hosts Mexico and South Korea, and the other slot will be filled by either Denmark, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic, or Ireland, which are still to compete in the play-offs.

    Panama choice lauded

    According to former Orlando Pirates coach Augusto Palacios, the choice to face Panama is strategic and commendable.

    According to the experienced tactician, Panama will give Bafana the best test, given that they play almost similarly to Group A's rivals, Mexico.

    "I believe this is a strategically sound choice for a friendly match because we are playing against Mexico, who are geographically close to Panama, who are located in Central America. They play a similar style of football, share similar environmental conditions, and have comparable characteristics," Palacios told KickOff.

    "They are fortunate to have Panama come to South Africa to participate in two friendly matches. We must not underestimate Panama solely because they are a small nation. Did you notice their ranking?

    "Scheduling the two friendlies in Panama would not be ideal due to the distance and time constraints, which could present challenges for players from Mamelodi Sundowns competing in the CAF Champions League," the former Bafana coach argued.

    Need for another friendly

    Palacios has also said there is a need to look for another opposition, especially a team that deploys a similar playstyle to Denmark's.

    "I suggest that during the next FIFA break, efforts be made to locate a European national team that employs a similar playing style to Denmark, or possibly Qatar, especially if we face other countries in the play-offs alongside Denmark," the mentor said.

    "Overall, I believe selecting Panama was a commendable decision."

    Preps with purpose

    In an earlier interview, former Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Benson Mhlongo defended coach Hugo Broos from criticism he attracted when it was confirmed Bafana will play Bafana.

    “I don’t think Hugo Broos would choose Panama just for fun. He’s preparing with a purpose," Mhlongo stated, as per KickOff.

    "Whatever international game we can get, we must make use of it. We shouldn’t read too much into it."

