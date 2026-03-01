South Africa will host Panama for two pre-2026 World Cup preparations in March.

Bafana will face their opponents at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium and DHL Cape Town Stadium, as confirmed by SAFA earlier.

This will be the first engagement for the national team since their underwhelming performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

Although Panama are 33rd in the latest FIFA rankings, there were murmurs that SAFA should have secured stronger opposition for Bafana, who are themselves ranked 60th globally.

At the World Cup finals, South Africa will play co-hosts Mexico and South Korea, and the other slot will be filled by either Denmark, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic, or Ireland, which are still to compete in the play-offs.