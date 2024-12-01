'Collins Mbesuma's record is no longer safe, Arthur Sales has arrived! Orlando Pirates' days as PSL leaders are over, but this is the last time Mamelodi Sundowns occupy top spot' - Fans

The Brazilians moved to the summit of the Premier Soccer League table after securing an important victory over Babina Noko in Tshwane.

Mamelodi Sundowns brushed aside Sekhukhune United with a 3-0 scoreline in the PSL encounter at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday evening.

Sekhukhune United's Tshibwabwa Yamba scored an own goal before Arthur Sales and Iqraam Rayners netted for the Chloorkop-based giants.

The win for Downs could silence Manqoba Mngqithi doubters after a bad start to the Caf Champions League group stage during the week against AS Maniema.

Article continues below

Masandawana moved into position one on the standings, dislodging Orlando Pirates. Fans reacted to the result, and here, GOAL shares with you what they said about the match.