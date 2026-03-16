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Cole Palmer will be 'very tempted' by Man Utd move but England legend suggests Chelsea forward wouldn't even get in starting XI
Waddle weighs in on Man Utd pull
Tottenham and Newcastle legend Waddle believes that Palmer would find a move to Old Trafford difficult to turn down, especially given his reported history as a supporter of the club. Speaking on the player's future, Waddle noted that the allure of returning to his roots in Manchester could play a significant role in any summer decision.
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Palmer would be 'very tempted' by Man Utd
Speaking exclusively to Ozoon, Waddle shared his thoughts on the player's current situation in London and how the allure of Old Trafford might turn his head.
“Palmer is definitely a talent, and I'm a big fan. I know he's had patches and hasn't been consistent since he went to Chelsea. Whether it's off-the-field issues or unhappiness in London, we don't know, only he can answer that. Chelsea have a massive squad, so he's rested, played, rested, and brought on. He probably wants to play every game, as players do. If he's a Manchester lad and supposedly a United fan, I'm sure he'd be very tempted,” Waddle explained.
While Palmer’s quality is undisputed, Waddle is concerned about the competition for places should he make the move back to the north west. With the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha all playing in attacking roles, the former England winger isn't convinced that Palmer would be an automatic starter ahead of the current regulars.
He added: “However, with Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes, you can only play so many creative players. Will he get in the team? Most teams, you'd say yes, but Fernandes and Cunha are in good form right now. Yes, Cunha can play further forward, on the left, or on the right, but he likes to roam. So, where would you play Palmer? But as I said earlier, United will have to clear the decks. There are a few aged players they'll probably look to get rid of."
Bridge warns Palmer off move
Waddle isn't the only former professional weighing in on the speculation. Former England, Manchester City and Chelsea left-back Wayne Bridge believes that while the Red Devils would obviously welcome Palmer with open arms, a transfer would be a disaster for the Blues.
Speaking to 10bet, Bridge offered a blunt warning to the young attacker. He said: "It probably makes sense for Cole Palmer because he’s a Man United fan. But personally, I don’t know him, so I wouldn’t know what he’s thinking.
"It might make sense for Manchester United – every club would love to take Cole Palmer – but it doesn’t make sense for Chelsea. As an ex-Chelsea player, I’d be gutted if he went there. I’d have a word with him and say, 'Look, remember what happened to Mason Mount, come on now, don’t go anywhere.' He’s the main man at Chelsea. Chelsea wants to build the team around Cole Palmer."
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A record-breaking price tag
Any potential move for the 2024 PFA Young Player of the Year would not come cheap. Chelsea are in a strong negotiating position given Palmer’s contract runs until 2033, and they would likely demand a monumental sum to even consider a sale. It has been suggested that United would need to break the bank to secure their target, as remarks from pundits suggest it would take a British transfer record deal of £150 million-plus to convince the Blues to part ways with their most influential attacker.
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