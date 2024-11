The Soweto giants made clear their intentions to win the Premier Soccer League title despite the slim victory over the Natal Rich Boyz.

Orlando Pirates edged Richards Bay 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday to compete a seventh straight Premier Soccer League this season.

It was coach Jose Riveiro's 100th game in charge of the Buccaneers and marked it with a victory that saw them six points at the tip of the PSL table.

GOAL takes a look at how fans responded to that result as Pirates are now being touted as PSL title candidates.