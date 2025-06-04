GOAL US looks at which side is under the most pressure heading into the CWC, with a number of clubs looking to make noise

Javier Mascherano has repeatedly told the media that he wants Inter Miami to put in a proper performance at the Club World Cup. This thing is important, he has declared, for both brand and pride. The tournament is legit, and Lionel Messi and Miami are here to win.

His sentiment has been echoed elsewhere, too. Pep Guardiola, Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso have all insisted that they intend to put on a show in the U.S. this summer. Of course, that quartet all have different expectations as to what defines Club World Cup success (other than a handsome pay day).

Still, with assertions comes expectations. And with that comes pressure. This was never really going to be a summer kickabout. But there are levels here.

Some clubs, such as Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, can sort of show up, put in a good performance, and be done with it. But for others - Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Miami - it isn't so simple. Achieving relative success feels vital. Perception is ruthless, and it can shift swiftly.

GOAL US looks at who is most under pressure heading into the CWC, with many big names admitting that they intend to make a splash in this summer's expanded 32-team tournament.