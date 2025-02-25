‘What this club deserves’ – Wrexham desperate to make history for Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & loyal fan base as England international embraces Hollywood project in North Wales
Jay Rodriguez says history-making exploits are “what this club deserves” after joining Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ambitious Wrexham project.
- Red Dragons thriving under Hollywood co-owners
- Can become first EFL side to enjoy three successive promotions
- Always chasing down silverware in the EFL Trophy