'My heart is 50:50' - Club Brugge star Nicolo Tresoldi delays international decision between Germany and Italy until after 2027 U21 Euros

The tug-of-war for one of Europe's brightest young talents is set to continue for at least another year. Tresoldi has officially announced that he will postpone his final decision regarding his senior international allegiance. Despite intense interest from both the DFB and the FIGC, the 22-year-old plans to remain with the German U21 squad through the 2027 European Championship before making a definitive choice between the two heavyweights.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Tresoldi laid bare the emotional difficulty of the choice he faces. The forward, who has been in sensational form in Belgium, admitted that his feelings are perfectly split between the two footballing powerhouses. "My heart is 50:50. Both countries mean a lot to me," the forward explained.