Clock is ticking for Arne Slot: Liverpool run-in leaves top-five hopes and coach's job hanging by a thread

Gakpo is also being used as a stick with which to beat Slot for continuing to pick his out-of-form compatriot, but the coach would argue that he doesn't really have a choice, given Federico Chiesa has failed to make the most of the few starts he's been afforded (although whose fault is that?!) and Rio Ngumoha is still only 17.

There's certainly a very strong argument to be made that Slot's squad is short in several areas, which seems strange after an unprecedented summer spending spree - and yet was glaringly obvious on Sunday.

Slot had such little faith in his subs that he only brought Curtis Jones on with six minutes remaining, before throwing on Chiesa after going 2-1 down in injury time. Pep Guardiola, though, had such an embarrassment of riches to choose from that he was able to start two players that Liverpool could - and indeed should - have signed, in Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo, bring on Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Rayan Cherki, and, most significantly of all, leave Phil Foden, Tijjani Reijnders and Nico Gonzalez on the bench for the entirety of the game.

Slot can only dream of such depth, with Liverpool rather ridiculously set to field another midfielder at right-back against Sunderland - most likely Jones - due to Szoboszlai's one-match ban for his late dismissal against City and the fact that the manager clearly doesn't rate poor Calvin Ramsay whatsoever.

Of course, losing both Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong to injury at the same could be considered unfortunate and Slot has talked a lot about Liverpool's lack of luck, but the Irishman's inability to stay fit has been common knowledge for some time - and the same goes for Joe Gomez, who seems incapable of playing more than a couple of games every few months.

The Reds' recruitment team, thus, has an awful lot to answer for, because despite spending nearly half a billion pounds last summer, the current squad is not sufficiently equipped to finish the league campaign with a flourish while at the same time going deep in either the FA Cup or the Champions League - and no amount of upbeat round-table discussions with Slot, Hughes and Billy Hogan are going to convince the fans otherwise. Indeed, Slot effectively conceded while speaking to the press on Tuesday that Liverpool cannot cope with playing twice a week.