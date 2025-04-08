Christian Pulisic set to lose two key AC Milan team-mates as struggling Serie A giants prepare to sell star defender and England international to fund summer spending
Christian Pulisic could be set to witness the departures of Theo Hernandez and Fikayo Tomori as AC Milan plan for new signings in the summer.
- Pulisic to lose two key team-mates
- Milan set to offload Hernandez and Tomori
- Serie A club wants to fund new summer signings