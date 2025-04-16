Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson and top American stars must be aligned, but Gio Reyna is among the missing: Projecting Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT Gold Cup squad

Following a disappointing Nations League, GOAL projects which players could be on the USMNT roster for the Gold Cup

For the first time since 2019, the U.S. men's national team looks set to bring a full-strength squad to the Gold Cup. That is by necessity. After a dreadful two-game CONCACAF Nations League set in March, and with a World Cup just more than a year away, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino needs to fine-tune this team - and do it quickly.

All indications are that the U.S. will be taking this summer's tournament very seriously, which means the team's top players are expected to be involved. The stars need to be aligned, literally. Christian Pulisic has participated in this tournament just once, playing back in 2019, but he and other European-based stars look set to be in the squad.

Even so, there will be a few notable absences due to the Club World Cup, which will be played simultaneously, also in the U.S. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah look set to miss out due to Juventus commitments. Gio Reyna could too, depending on his transfer situation at Borussia Dortmund.

Others unavailable include Dortmund prospect Cole Campbell, Seattle Sounders' regulars Jesus Ferreira and Jordan Morris and, potentially, Club America's Alejandro Zendejas should his side make it as a late qualifier.

In the modern-day Gold Cup, the U.S. are the second-most successful team, only trailing Mexico in terms of titles with seven to El Tri's nine. They have qualified for every edition of the competition since 1991, and won most recently in 2021.

So who could be in the Gold Cup squad? Who is on the outside looking in? Which players can Pochettino count on and what tough decisions will the USMNT boss have to make? GOAL takes a look.