This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chloe Kelly rise & fall GFXGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

The rise, fall and rebirth of Chloe Kelly: How England's clutch queen went from Euros glory to being ostracised by Man City before becoming the Lionesses' tournament hero once more

Analysis
England
C. Kelly
Women's EURO
Arsenal Women
Manchester City Women
WSL
Women's football
FEATURES
England vs Spain

Six months ago, it looked like the 27-year-old wouldn't even be in Sarina Wiegman's Euro 2025 squad, making her path to Sunday's final some turnaround

Home

Home Kit

  • Inspired by retro sportswear and Lioness kits of the past
  • Features classic English colours in a modern and energetic execution
  • Available in S, M, L, XL and 2XL

From

£84.99

Buy

For casual fans of the Lionesses, Chloe Kelly's summer of heroics is perfectly in keeping with what they know about the England winger. After scoring that iconic winner in the Euro 2022 final and delivering another clutch moment with her decisive spot-kick against Nigeria at the World Cup a year later, Kelly's game-changing performances in the knockout stages at Euro 2025, which have propelled the Lionesses to the final, simply uphold her reputation as the woman for the big moment.

Yet, to only focus on her international exploits is to ignore the fact that, six months ago, it didn't look like Kelly would even be part of the squad this summer.

The 27-year-old's contributions at Euro 2025 have been incredible even without the whole back story. When England trailed 2-0 to Sweden with only 12 minutes remaining of their quarter-final clash, on came Kelly and within seconds, she had curled in a world-class cross for Lucy Bronze to head home. Two minutes later, she was at it again, as another delivery caused chaos in the box and Michelle Agyemang capitalised to draw the Lionesses level. To complete the set, Kelly also netted her penalty in the shootout, as England somehow got over the line.

Article continues below

On Tuesday, it was a little scruffier, but it was just as memorable. When Beth Mead was hauled down in the box by Italy defender Emma Severini in the penultimate minute of extra-time, there was brief confusion among onlookers as to who was going to take the spot-kick, with regular assignee Georgia Stanway now on the bench. But up stepped Kelly, the picture of cool, and while her initial effort was parried by Laura Giuliani, she reacted brilliantly to tap in the rebound.

It might not have been pretty but it was historic - an effort that sent England to the final of a tournament that, for a while, Kelly probably didn't even think she was going to play in.

Frequently asked questions

The Women’s Euro 2025 Final will take place on Sunday, July 27 at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
St. Jakob-Park is a Swiss sports stadium located in Basel, which was opened in 2001. It is the largest football venue in Switzerland and as well as staging internationals it is home to Swiss Super League side, FC Basel. Although the stadium capacity was increased to 42,500 for Euro 2008 matches, seats were removed following that tournament to create more space within the stadium and the current capacity is now 37,500 for international matches. St. Jakob-Park was also the venue for the 2016 UEFA Europa League Final, where Sevilla beat Liverpool 3-1.

Women’s Euro 2025 tickets were made available through official UEFA channels at womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch and demand has been high with over 500,000 sold. Close collaboration with each national association following the final tournament draw, helped process the sale of tickets to fans of the participating teams.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase Women’s Euro 2025 Final tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

Next Match