GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' Premier Soccer League visit to Gqeberha to face the Chilli Boys on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates play their second successive away league fixture when they visit Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

They were on the road again last weekend when they lost 2-0 to Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein, and they are out to avoid another defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chippa and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.