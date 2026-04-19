Chelsea and Strasbourg fans unite in Stamford Bridge protest against BlueCo ownership

David Cook, the organiser of the march, did not hold back in his assessment of the current regime. “The protest march alongside fans of RC Strasbourg is promoting a single, unified message: Blueco out. In the four seasons Blueco have been in charge of this once great club, we have seen an erosion of the mentality and values that made it successful at the elite level. This is not about entitlement; this is about standards. Blueco have continuously proven themselves to be unworthy custodians of the club through terrible mismanagement that has made our future as a club look very precarious,” he stated, per Mirror.

Cook further explained that the goal is to alert Clearklake Capital investors to the dissatisfaction on the ground. “Our aim is for our protest action to generate media coverage which will be recognised by Clearlake’s investors and highlight how this so called project is failing both on and off the pitch. Strasbourg share our ownership issue and are battling to recoup their identity as a football club. We believe this could be a seismic moment in the history of football, with fans from two different countries marching together in an attempt to bring about change,” Cook added.