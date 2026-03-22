Chelsea's stance on sacking beleaguered Liam Rosenior revealed in wake of Everton humiliation

Rosenior is not, however, considered to be under immediate threat of losing his job. Fabrizio Romano has said, in an update on his YouTube channel: “The message I have from Chelsea is there's no imminent change on Liam Rosenior, and they still support him. This isn't a squad built for him, so there are some points to remember when it's time to judge him. They want to be in the Champions League next season.”

That is a stance backed up by BBC Sport, with Rosenior being tipped to see out a bid for a top-five finish and the right to grace the Champions League stage next season. They state that: “Qualification for the competition is the single biggest way for a major club to boost its bottom line. TV income, prize money and matchday revenue are far greater than those generated in the Europa League or Conference League.

“It is especially important for Chelsea, who still lack a long‑term front‑of‑shirt sponsor and whose stadium, Stamford Bridge, lags behind the bigger and more modern grounds used by many of their league rivals.

“It's for all these reasons that before the season, the primary club target for former boss Maresca was to qualify for next season's Champions League. And for Rosenior, who was expected to bring stability, that is the continued expectation.”