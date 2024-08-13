Conor GallagherGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Chelsea request return flight for Conor Gallagher after five days 'in limbo' at Madrid hotel with £34m Atletico transfer in real danger of collapsing

ChelseaConor GallagherAtletico MadridTransfersLaLigaPremier League

Chelsea have asked Conor Gallagher to return to London after being stuck in a Madrid hotel for five days, with his proposed Atletico move in danger.

  • Chelsea ask Gallagher to return to London
  • Stayed at a Madrid hotel for five days
  • Deal between Blues and Atletico could collapse
