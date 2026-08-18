Chelsea offered Rafael Leao for cut-price £34m as Arsenal and Manchester United pull out of race

Chelsea have been handed a major boost in the final weeks of the transfer window after being offered the chance to sign Portugal World Cup star Leao. The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers in Serie A over the last decade, but his time at the San Siro appears to be coming to an end as AC Milan look to balance their books.

Despite his standing as a world-class talent, his price tag has plummeted during the summer months, with reports in Italy suggesting that a bid of just €40m (£34m) would now be enough to sanction his exit.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the winger's representatives have been sounding out potential suitors across Europe after initial interest from other Premier League sides stalled. While Milan first attempted to facilitate a move to Serie A rivals Roma, the Giallorossi are not currently pursuing a deal, leading Leao’s camp to contact Chelsea.