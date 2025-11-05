Chelsea player ratings vs Qarabag: Alejandro Garnacho rescues Blues from Champions League embarrassment while Estevao thrills in Azerbaijan amid Jorrel Hato horror-show

It looked like Chelsea would ease to a comfortable win when Estevao gave the visitors a 16th-minute lead as his exquisite touch and finish made it 1-0. But the Blues became almost unrecognisable for the rest of the first half, and they were punished in the 29th minute when a superb run from Camilo Duran ended with his shot coming back off the post, and Leandro Andrade pounced on the rebound.

Six minutes before half-time, the turnaround was complete as the shaky Hato handled the ball in the box and Marko Jankovic sent Robert Sanchez the wrong way from the penalty spot.

The Premier League outfit rang the changes at the interval, and one of them, Garnacho, made it 2-2 when his fierce left-footed shot found the bottom corner from just inside the box. The result means Chelsea, who got sucked into an end-to-end game that lacked control, miss the chance to bolster their chances of reaching the last 16 automatically and are now at real risk of facing a play-off.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Azersun Arena...