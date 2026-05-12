Chelsea meet with Andoni Iraola after Bournemouth boss rejected Crystal Palace as Blues consider Xabi Alonso and Marco Silva

Despite growing interest from London clubs, Iraola has remained focused on Bournemouth’s season. Speaking about renewed interest from Crystal Palace, the Spaniard said: "I’m in no rush. I will not talk about my future. I’m fully focused on trying to finish this season with a reward, something tangible for the players and supporters."

Palace had already approached Iraola twice in their search for a successor to Oliver Glasner. However, the Bournemouth boss rejected those attempts, though the club have not entirely abandoned hope of persuading him to move to Selhurst Park.