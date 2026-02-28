Chelsea FC legend and UEFA Champions League winner rates the PSL, 'we are a little bit envious of players here'

Former Chelsea attacking midfielder Salomon Kalou has waxed lyrical about the Premier Soccer League, hailing it as the power behind Bafana Bafana's competitiveness.

The 2011/12 UEFA Champions League winner and 2025 African champion with Ivory Coast has also been impressed by the football infrastructure in South Africa, noting that other African countries can draw lessons.

He was part of the crowd on Saturday as Kaizer Chiefs lost 3-0 to Orlando Pirates in the first Soweto Derby clash of the season.