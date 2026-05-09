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Are Chelsea a 'broken club'? Calum McFarlane reacts to Jamie Carragher rant
McFarlane defends squad unity
Interim boss McFarlane has dismissed the notion that his dressing room is fractured, despite the club's worst run of form in recent memory.
Following a disappointing surrender to Nottingham Forest on Monday, the Blues have now lost six consecutive Premier League fixtures, leading to accusations from pundits like Carragher that the fundamental culture at the club has collapsed.
Addressing the "broken" labels and rumours of internal conflict, McFarlane remained steadfast in his support of the players. "The group are disappointed with the performance against Forest," McFarlane said.
"We reviewed it as well. I haven't seen any rows or rifts or anything out of the ordinary. They are elite players who have got to this level by having the talent and the mentality and drive. It's just about bringing it out."
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Building an elite mentality
With Chelsea facing a daunting trip to Liverpool, the pressure is mounting to avoid equalling a 74-year-old club record of seven straight losses.
McFarlane insists that the players remain professional and are working hard to rectify the situation, despite the noise coming from the media and former players turned analysts.
He added: "You don't get to play for this level of club or countries these guys play for if you don't have that. It is just about supporting them and doing as much as we can as a staff and giving them everything they need to go out on the pitch and perform."
Defensive reinforcements and leadership
While the Blues are navigating a significant injury crisis on the wings - with Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho sidelined alongside Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian - the return of key defensive figures has provided a boost. England internationals Levi Colwill and Reece James are both available for the trip to Merseyside, offering much-needed leadership in a young squad.
McFarlane was particularly glowing in his praise for Colwill, who he views as a cornerstone of the club's future. "It’s great to have them back," the interim boss noted. "Two top players. Elite players. England internationals. They will definitely help the group. In my opinion, he (Colwill) is one of the best centre backs in world football. The fact that he’s left-footed gives you a really nice balance in the team. He’s a great person, great character. He’s a winner, a leader. He’s very, very important for this football club. Levi is a complete footballer."
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Chasing European ambitions
Despite their horror run, Chelsea still have a mathematical pathway to European football, depending on results elsewhere and a potential redistribution of Champions League spots via Aston Villa's progress. Currently four points behind Bournemouth in sixth, the West Londoners are desperate to halt their slide and return to being at the forefront of football.