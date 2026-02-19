'They shouldn't be in the game' - Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior sends strong anti-racism message after Vinicius Jr abuse

Rosenior told reporters, as relayed by The Independent: "It's upsetting. Always, there needs to be context to it. What I will say, you can see any form of racism in society, not just football, is unacceptable.

“I cannot speak about an incident where an investigation is ongoing. I won't speak about that incident. What I would say is when you see a player upset how Vinicius Jr was upset, normally they're upset for a reason.”

Rosenior added, likely in reference to Mourinho’s comments after the game, that race should never be a factor “regardless of how a player celebrates”.

"I have been racially abused myself,” Rosenior continued. “I know people that have and what people need to understand is, when you are judged for something you should be proud of, it is the worst thing.

“If any player, any coach or any manager is found guilty of racism, they shouldn't be in the game. It's as simple as that.

“This is a very complex situation when you speak about race or gender. There are a lot of things that need to change in society. It sickens me to be honest. I think there's a wider debate than football. I think there needs to be more accountability for these things that need to be stamped out."