Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Salomon Kalou reiterates his 'dark horses' tip for Bafana Bafana 2025 AFCON glory

In early November when Kalou was announced as an analysist for SuperSport's AFCON coverage he was also very complimentary about Bafana and their chances at the tournament.

"The last Afcon, how they played, and went all the way to the semifinal, nobody expected them to be there,” he told The Sowetan at the time.

“If they can build on that, you get confidence in the team that qualified for the World Cup and have momentum. They’re a nation that is progressing; they have young talent and have players who were there before and also have a good coach [Hugo Broos]. Now, it is to find the balance between young and experienced players and create a great team.”

“I think Bafana Bafana are getting back to the level that they showed us.

“We know football here is big, and there are clubs with big programmes for youth academies.

"You know, it starts with the youth tournament. That’s how you develop local football, and I think SA is doing that very well.

“I won’t be surprised to see them go far in the Afcon because in the previous edition, they did very well in the Ivory Coast, and they were the surprise team.

"I will be putting my money on SA because they can again be the major surprise for this competition,” he concluded.