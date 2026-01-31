Goal.com
Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

Chaos at Chelsea! Jean-Clair Todibo sent off for grabbing Joao Pedro by the throat as mass brawl breaks out after Blues complete sensational comeback

Saturday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and West Ham at Stamford Bridge ended in chaotic scenes after the Blues scored a late winner to make it 3-2 and complete a dramatic comeback. A mass brawl then erupted in stoppage time with both sets of players involved which led to West Ham defender Todibo being shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

  • Mass brawl breaks out at end of Chelsea win

    West Ham looked set for a famous win at Chelsea after taking a 2-0 lead thanks to early goals from Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville. However, Chelsea hit back in the second half to take all three points, with Joao Pedro, Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez all on target. The match then descended into chaos in stoppage time after Adama Traore shoved Cucurella and Pedro, while Todibo saw got involved and saw red for grabbing the Chelsea striker around the throat. Cole Palmer and Konstantinos Mavropanos were also involved in a feisty end to the derby.

