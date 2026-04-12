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CF Montreal dismiss head coach Marco Donadel following poor start to MLS season
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What happened
The club's decision comes amid an ugly start to the season, including Saturday's loss to the previously winless Philadelphia Union. With that defeat, Montreal have just one win in the club's first seven games, leaving them second from bottom in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.
Donadel was named permanent head coach in October after initially assuming the role on an interim basis in March 2025. He had taken over from Laurent Courtois, who was dismissed in similar fashion to start the 2025 season. Courtois' exit came after just five games, which saw the club begin the season 0-4-1.
Prior to his time as Montreal's head coach, Donadel played for the club from 2015 to 2018 following a significant run with Serie A side Fiorentina.
What was said
"CF Montréal Managing Director of Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo has announced that Marco Donadel has been relieved of his head coaching duties effective today," the club said in a statement. "Philippe Eullaffroy will assume the team's head coaching responsibilities until a permanent head coach is hired."Assistant coaches Jacopo Falanga and Lorenzo Pinzauti are also no longer with the club."
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A history of instability
With Donadel's exit, the club will now search for its 12th head coach since its inception in 2012. Of the 11 permanent head coaches, none have coached the team for 100 games. No coach has spent three seasons in charge.The club has made the playoffs twice in the last four seasons, including a wild card round appearance last season.
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What comes next?
CF Montreal will now look ahead to a two-game homestand against MLS' New York teams. Up first will be a match against the Red Bulls on Saturday before NYCFC come to town on April 25.