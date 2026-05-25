Cesc Fabregas insists he's staying at Como after securing Champions League spot in historic season

One of the primary objectives for the summer will be retaining the core players who made this historic season possible. Nico Paz, who has been a standout performer under Fabregas' tutelage, remains a priority for the club as they look to maintain their upward momentum heading into next year.

"A very important player for our growth. We grew with him, and he grew with us," Fabregas said of Paz. "We are an important match; let's see what happens, but our will is that he stays with us." This desire to keep hold of their best young talent suggests Como are determined to be more than just making up the numbers in Europe next term.

A few days ago, Fabregas firmly dismissed rumours linking Paz with a move to Inter, clarifying the midfielder's current contractual situation and future. Fabregas emphasised that Paz remains 50% their player, noting that Real Madrid are the only club with the right to give an opinion on his future.

He directly addressed the speculation by stating that Zanetti works neither for Real Madrid nor Como, urging that the boundary be respected. Ultimately, Fabregas made it clear that one thing is certain: "Paz will not play for Inter, as he will either return to Real Madrid or continue playing for Como next season."