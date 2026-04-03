‘Celebrities have to get out the dressing room’ - Wrexham captain Dominic Hyam on potential distraction of documentary cameras in Premier League promotion push

Hyam has plenty to play for over the coming weeks, with club and country, and has told the Daily Record of how he and Wrexham have gone about chasing collective dreams: “Maybe subconsciously. I’ve blocked it out for a lot of it.

“Being captain as well, there’s a lot of noise, there’s always something going on at Wrexham. It is Hollywood but we’ve got a job to do, we’re professional footballers.

“And the time comes when the cameras have to go out and the celebrities have got to go out of the dressing room. So there is a lot that comes with Wrexham but we’re professionals and we’ve got a job to do. The owners haven’t spoken about the World Cup, not at all. We’re focused on one thing. It would be great for myself and the club but one game at a time.”

Hyam added, with Wrexham looking to wrap up a record-extending fourth successive promotion: “We’ve got something to fight for – seven massive games left and hopefully we can get into the play-offs. To get to the World Cup and the Premier League, it would probably be the pinnacle.

“There’s a lot of hard work and ups and downs to come, for sure. So I won’t get too excited but it goes without saying that is the dream. I’d like to think nothing would faze me. I won’t know until I’m there but these are the games you want to play in. I try to think of what my 10, 11-year-old self would have thought playing on the national stage, having just made my full debut. I’ll just let it sink in.”