Cedric Kaze reveals whether Kaizer Chiefs key midfielder is available for Soweto Derby clash against Orlando Pirates 'He can help, but is not 100% fit'

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa remains a doubt ahead of the Premier Soccer League showdown against Orlando Pirates.

Although the experienced central midfielder has been training with his teammates since he recovered, he is not yet 100% fit, according to Chiefs' co-coach Cedric Kaze.

Kaze delivers injury updates ahead of derby

"On the injury side, it is true that (Inacio) Miguel has missed a few games following his injury in the Carling Knockout game against Stellenbosch," Kaze told the media.

"He has had two light training sessions with the group. He will be assessed today (Thursday) to see if he is able to feature.

"Ox (Mthethwa) has been training with the team for the last five sessions. He is not 100%. He can help, but not 100% fit," he added.

"With (Etiosa) Ighodaro, he is definitely out and hasn’t joined the group yet. Thabo Cele is back from his injury and can help. George Matlou is out too."