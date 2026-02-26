Goal.com
Zitha Kwinika, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Keegan Allan, Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZuluBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Cedric Kaze reveals whether Kaizer Chiefs key midfielder is available for Soweto Derby clash against Orlando Pirates 'He can help, but is not 100% fit'

Just like the Buccaneers, the Glamour Boys hope to have their top stars available for the highly anticipated clash. Ahead of the showdown, Amakhosi coach has delivered an update on who could feature and who is ruled out entirely. The update includes a player who has not played for Amakhosi so far this year.

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, Mohamed Kotb, Zamalek SC, November 2025Backpage

    Who will be available for Chiefs?

    Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa remains a doubt to start in the Premier Soccer League showdown against Orlando Pirates.

    Although the experienced central midfielder has been training with his teammates since he recovered, he is not yet 100% fit, according to Chiefs' co-coach Cedric Kaze.

  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2025Backpage

    Kaze delivers injury updates ahead of derby

    "On the injury side, it is true that (Inacio) Miguel has missed a few games following his injury in the Carling Knockout game against Stellenbosch," Kaze told the media.

    "He has had two light training sessions with the group. He will be assessed today (Thursday) to see if he is able to feature.

    "Ox (Mthethwa) has been training with the team for the last five sessions. He is not 100%. He can help, but not 100% fit," he added.

    "With (Etiosa) Ighodaro, he is definitely out and hasn’t joined the group yet. Thabo Cele is back from his injury and can help. George Matlou is out too."

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpagepix

    Mthethwa recovery good news for Chiefs

    Before he was injured, Ox, as Mthethwa is widely known, was a regular starter for the Soweto giants. The 31-year-old star last played for Amakhosi against Zamalek SC of Egypt in their second CAF Confederation Cup Group D fixture in Polokwane in November 2025.

    Before he was injured, Mthethwa had started 17 of the 18 games he played this season, explaining how important he was for the team.

    His absence has seen Siphesihle Ndlovu and Lebohang Maboe mainly paired in the midfield, and sometimes George Matlou was involved.

    When he is fully recovered, Mthethwa will face stiff competition in getting back to the starting XI. This is a challenge that the midfielder accepts and is ready to face.

    “I am approaching a difficult time because I will have to prove myself again. I will have to replicate the good performances I displayed before I got injured,” he said, according to Sowetan Live .

    “The competition for places will always be there, so whoever is being given a chance must use it properly. The competition is a healthy one, and it encourages me to work harder."

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Huge boost for Pirates

    Meanwhile, Bucs head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has revealed that Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha will be available for the derby.

    “About Makgopa, he’s still with the group. We’re very happy to welcome him back,” Ouaddou said.

    “He’s back in training, and he’s feeling very well. So he’s one more player to have in our group.

    “Another player as well, Mbatha. I’m very happy that he joined the group because there were a lot of questions around him. But he was injured as well, and I’m happy to have him in the group.”

