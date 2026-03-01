Cedric Kaze reveals Kaizer Chiefs' comeback plan after slump in form and Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates 'the only way to bounce back is to...'

“I take full responsibility because I am the leader of the team,” Kaze said, as per Times Live.

“The only way to bounce back is to keep on working; the only way to redeem ourselves is to pick up points in the next games. We need to go out there and show them what happened against Pirates was an accident.

“We need to keep our heads up and work hard and go to the next games and try to pick up as many points as possible. There is no point in going back and saying I should have done this or that."