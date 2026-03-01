Goal.com
Lebohang Maboe and Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Cedric Kaze reveals Kaizer Chiefs' comeback plan after slump in form and Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates 'the only way to bounce back is to...'

Amakhosi have lost four of their last five matches, managing just one win in that stretch. The worrying form has hit the team after what had been a promising start to the campaign. It is a run that reflects the crumbling fortunes of the Soweto giants as momentum slips away at a crucial stage of the season.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage

    Chiefs suffer setbacks

    Kaizer Chiefs suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates during Saturday's Soweto Derby clash at FNB Stadium.

    The loss brings Amakhlosi's defeats to four in their last five games in a run that saw them bow out of the CAF Confederation Cup and Nedbank Cup, as well as affecting their Premier Soccer League campaign.

    That leaves Chiefs in need of formulating a strategy to recover from the recent setbacks.

  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Kaze on how Chiefs can redeem themselves

    “I take full responsibility because I am the leader of the team,” Kaze said, as per Times Live.

    “The only way to bounce back is to keep on working; the only way to redeem ourselves is to pick up points in the next games. We need to go out there and show them what happened against Pirates was an accident.

    “We need to keep our heads up and work hard and go to the next games and try to pick up as many points as possible. There is no point in going back and saying I should have done this or that."

  • Pule Mmodi and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Soweto Derby done and dusted

    “The game is done and dusted, and we will leave the analysis to you [media] in terms of who should have played or not because the result was not positive," added Kaze.

    "My focus is going to be the next game against Richards Bay and not on what we should have done against Pirates.”

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs' mentality ahead of visit to Richards Bay

    As Chiefs go into their next match against Richards Bay, the away encounter on Tuesday, they will be hoping their players will be carrying a strong mentality from the current difficult run of form.

    That leaves the coaches with the task of recultivating a winning culture within the team.

