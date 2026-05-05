Casemiro 'eternally grateful' to Man Utd as midfielder prepares to 'leave on a high note' ahead of new chapter

The Brazilian’s final season in England has been remarkably productive, especially after shining brightly under new manager Michael Carrick. Displaying his trademark determination, he has thrived in the current campaign, featuring in 33 Premier League matches, scoring nine goals, and providing two assists.

Reflecting on overcoming earlier hurdles under former boss Ruben Amorim, he recalled: "It may have been one of my greatest achievements because, with all the humility in the world, the most normal thing would be to say: 'Hey, the coach isn't using me? No problem, I've already won a lot of titles in my career, I've already achieved many things in my life and I'm here, the coach doesn't want to count on me, let him go and I'll stay here.' But no. I kept working, I kept trying to show the coach that he was wrong, that he was mistaken about me.

"I could have, as we say in the world of football, given up, moved on, and that's it. But I kept working, kept trying to change the coach's opinion, and I ended up succeeding, I finished playing and having a great end to the season, playing in a Europa League final. Despite having had several achievements in my career, this may have been one of the greatest achievements I had: reversing the coach's opinion. I wasn't playing because of the coach's opinion. And he ended up putting me in to play because of my merit and work, entirely my own."