Carlo Ancelotti issues final warning to Neymar over Brazil World Cup spot as ex-Real Madrid boss aims to avoid any 'mistakes'
When did Neymar make his last appearance for Brazil?
Neymar is his country’s all-time leading scorer, with 79 goals being recorded across 128 appearances. He has not, however, pulled on a famous yellow jersey since October 2023 - when suffering knee ligament damage during a World Cup qualifying clash with Uruguay.
A long road to recovery was taken in on the back of that fitness blow, with his contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal eventually being terminated. That decision freed Neymar to head home and rejoin boyhood club Santos.
Is Neymar in Brazil's World Cup plans? Ancelotti explains
More fitness issues have been endured there, preventing the 33-year-old playmaker from convincing Ancelotti of his worth and earning an international recall. Neymar was overlooked again when Brazil named their squad for a friendly date with Tunisia that will take place in Lille, France.
Unsurprisingly, Ancelotti continues to be quizzed on whether an iconic No.10 forms part of his plans. He told reporters when discovering that the subject had followed him from South America to Europe: “I thought Neymar was just a topic in Brazil, but I see it's a global issue. Fortunately, he recovered from his injury. Now he has six months to play. The Brazilian Championship stops on December 7, then he can take a vacation, but then he'll have the Brazilian Championship again to show his quality and, obviously, his physical condition.”
Ancelotti went on to reveal that Neymar is in his thoughts when it comes to World Cup call-ups, but has pointed out that he will not be taking any risks when it comes to piecing together a squad to compete for global glory in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
He added: “Neymar is on the list of players who could be at the World Cup. Now he has six months to make the final list. We just have to observe him and other players so as not to make mistakes in the final list.”
Best position? Ancelotti wants to see Neymar as a No.10
Ancelotti recently said of wanting to see more of Neymar at Santos in his favoured central playmaking berth: “I know everyone wants Neymar to get back to his best physical condition. And also the CBF, the coach, the technical staff of the national team hope that Neymar can return to his best level. The truth is that today's football demands many things. Not only talent, but also physical condition, intensity... hopefully Neymar will be at his best level.
“I think he needs to play more centrally, not as a winger, because wingers in today's football are players you need to help defensively as well. When you play a little more centrally, the defensive work is much less than when you play as a winger. And I also think that a very talented player, closer to the goal, has more opportunities to score goals. [False 9] could be his ideal position.”
Move in 2026? Messi reunion mooted for Neymar in MLS
Neymar has taken in three appearances since returning from his latest injury - with his last seeing a shock victory picked up against Palmeiras that has helped to lift Santos out of the relegation zone.
Thigh problems have been an unfortunate theme over recent months, but Neymar does have six goals and three assists to his name through 24 appearances this season. More will be required in order to earn favour with Ancelotti, with there every chance that he will be plying his trade somewhere else when 2026 is welcomed in. That is because his contract continues to run down towards free agency, with a potential reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at MLS side Inter Miami that would see Barcelona’s fabled ‘MSN’ strike force reformed continuing to be speculated on.
