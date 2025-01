Mzansi reacts to the Buccaneers' loss against the Citizens in the South African top-flight fixture staged at the DHL Cape Town Stadium.

Orlando Pirates suffered a 1-0 loss against Cape Town City in the Premier Soccer League game played on Wednesday night.

It wasn't a welcome result for all associated with the team considering the fact that a win would have taken them top of the table.

One of the players who have been on the receiving end is Patrick Maswanganyi after he missed a penalty that could have helped Bucs get a positive outcome.

Have a look at what the fans said after the game as sampled by GOAL.