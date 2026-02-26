Can Soweto Derby spark struggling Khanyisa Mayo's revival? On-loan Kaizer Chiefs forward opens up on what motivates him to face Orlando Pirates

Khanyisa Mayo is in line to feature in his first Soweto Derby since joining Kaizer Chiefs on loan from Algerian side CR Belouizdad at the start of the season.

The Glamour Boys host Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

By signing for Amakhosi, the former Cape Town City star is following in the footsteps of his father, Patrick Mayo, who is a Chiefs legend and featured in a number of derby clashes against the Buccaneers.