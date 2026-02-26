Goal.com
Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Can Soweto Derby spark struggling Khanyisa Mayo's revival? On-loan Kaizer Chiefs forward opens up on what motivates him to face Orlando Pirates

The 27-year-old has battled to live up to expectations since arriving at Amakhosi, but he now has a golden opportunity to silence his critics on the grand stage. With the Glamour Boys’ forwards struggling to find the back of the net, the spotlight will firmly be on them to deliver when it matters most. A clash between two traditional giants offers the perfect platform for redemption and a chance to rise to the occasion.

  • Khanyisa Mayo of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Mayo set for maiden Soweto Derby

    Khanyisa Mayo is in line to feature in his first Soweto Derby since joining Kaizer Chiefs on loan from Algerian side CR Belouizdad at the start of the season.

    The Glamour Boys host Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

    By signing for Amakhosi, the former Cape Town City star is following in the footsteps of his father, Patrick Mayo, who is a Chiefs legend and featured in a number of derby clashes against the Buccaneers.

  • Patrick Mayo, Bafana Bafana, February 2004Backpagepix

    Continuing with the Mayo legacy

    “It’s going to be my first Soweto derby, but for me it’s to continue with the legacy that my father has built. It’s an honour and privilege to come and represent Chiefs in one of the biggest derbies in African football,” said Mayo, as per Sowetan Live.

    “I remember the first derby I attended to watch my father was in 2003, where Chiefs won at FNB Stadium. I still remember the electrifying atmosphere on the day, and that now motivates me to also give my best. Also, we want to win this derby to close the gap on Pirates and Sundowns.”

    Interestingly, Mayo's father, a Bafana Bafana legend, played against Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou at the 2004 AFCON finals in Tunisia.

  • Khanyisa Mayo and Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Soweto Derby: Mayo's childhood dream

    “As kids, we grew up watching the Soweto derby, wanting to play in it, and now it’s a chance to do it. Playing in the Soweto derby is one of the best things you can achieve as a player,” said Mayo.

  • Flavio Silva, Etiosa Ighodaro and Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Who will lead Chiefs' attack?

    Since the turn of the year, Chiefs co-coaches have been preferring to have Flavio da Silva lead their strike force with Glody Lilepo being one of the wingers.

    If the Guinea-Bissau forward starts, chances of Mayo being in the line-up would be slim, but the SuperSport United development products could come on from the bench.

