Can Orlando Pirates seal a quadruple this season? Ex-Buccaneers captain Happy Jele assesses chances of Abdeslan Ouaddou's players

Orlando Pirates currently sit second on the Premier Soccer League standings, trailing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by three points.

However, the Buccaneers have two games in hand, a scenario that fuels belief they can yet leapfrog the Brazilians in this increasingly gripping title race.

Beyond the league, the Soweto giants are also chasing a potential fairy tale finish with the prospect of four trophies by the end of the season.

They have already secured two pieces of silverware after lifting the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout earlier in the campaign.

Attention now turns to completing the quadruple as Pirates push for the PSL crown and the Nedbank Cup as the season enters a decisive phase.