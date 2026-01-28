Can Orlando Pirates seal a quadruple this season? Ex-Buccaneers captain Happy Jele assesses chances of Abdeslan Ouaddou's players
Pirates' PSL title push
Orlando Pirates currently sit second on the Premier Soccer League standings, trailing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by three points.
However, the Buccaneers have two games in hand, a scenario that fuels belief they can yet leapfrog the Brazilians in this increasingly gripping title race.
Beyond the league, the Soweto giants are also chasing a potential fairy tale finish with the prospect of four trophies by the end of the season.
They have already secured two pieces of silverware after lifting the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout earlier in the campaign.
Attention now turns to completing the quadruple as Pirates push for the PSL crown and the Nedbank Cup as the season enters a decisive phase.
Jele open about Pirates' quadruple chances
Former Buccaneers captain Happy Jele has come out to discuss the prospect of the Buccaneers ending the term with four major trophies.
“I wouldn’t want to compare [the current team to the one of 14 years ago], but I believe they can do better than us,” Jele said as per Sowetan Live.
“This is a massive chance for these players to make history because we did the double treble. Look, they’ve already won two trophies [MTN8 and Carling Knockout], so why can’t they win the remaining two [league title and Nedbank Cup]? They can do it.
“The most important game is always the next one. Let’s start with the one on Saturday [against Magesi]. You get to play Sundowns twice, and Chiefs twice.
"If you win you get six points, but six points won’t win you the league. You need to get points against everyone to be champions."
Motale warns Pirates in bid for the 'bigger cake'
This is a season Pirates suffered early exit from the CAF Champions League after they failed to reach the group stage.
It was a huge setback for the Buccaneers who reached the semi-finals of the continental competition last season.
Club legend Edward Motale now sees the PSL title as the "bigger cake" they have to claim and cautions Abdeslam Ouaddou's men against just focusing on traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns
“When the season started, my prediction was we’re going to win the Champions League and the league,” Motale said.
“Unfortunately, we’ve slipped out of the Champions League, but we’ve still got the bigger cake, which is the league. And you can see on top there, it’s us and Sundowns neck and neck, you understand?
“The most important thing is that they need to beat the so-called smaller teams and get maximum points on those, the ones that are at the bottom.
"Because you cannot rely on beating Chiefs, Sundowns, and think you’re going to win the league. By winning the league, you need to beat the smaller ones, because that’s where you get more injections of points.”
Moremi bullish Pirates will win PSL title
Winger Tshepang Moremi arrived at Pirates before the start of this season and is relishing the prospect of being crowned a PSL champion in his first term at the club.
“I am a very focused person ... even when things don’t go my way, I am always focused. I always knew that things would go well for me when the time was right,” said Moremi asd per Sowetan Live.
“We are winning the league this season, but we’ll take it step by step. We must keep on building momentum, but at the end of the day, we are taking the league noma kanjani [dark or blue].”