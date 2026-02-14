Can Monnapule Saleng succeed at Mamelodi Sundowns? Former Orlando Pirates star tipped to make 'even bigger name for himself with Masandawana'
Will Saleng fit at Sundowns?
Since he joined Mamelodi Sundowns in January, Monnapule Saleng has yet to make his debut for the Premier Soccer League heavyweights.
This is because the winger is nursing an injury he suffered during his time at Orbit College. Orlando Pirates sent Saleng to Mswenko Boys, where, in 13 games across all competitions, he managed to score two goals and provide three assists.
His stay at Orbit College did not last long before Downs came calling, and he signed for them, a move that made headlines in the mini-transfer window.
Can Saleng make it at Sundowns?
Former Masandawana midfielder Lebohang Mokoena has no doubt that Saleng has everything to succeed at the club.
“I believe he can make it. It will, of course, depend on the role that coach [Miguel] Cardoso will give him. Sundowns do not use wingers but rather play with full-backs, and that forces the wingers to come inside," Mokoena said, as per iDiski Times.
"It will be interesting to see where they play him. The advantage Saleng has is that he can also play as a striker and a false nine, and that could influence the way they use him," he added.
“We will see where they fit him in because there is a lot of quality at Sundowns, and you wonder which player will be sacrificed for Saleng."
Replacement for Ribeiro and Matthews?
Mokoena also dismissed those who claim that Saleng was signed as a replacement for Lucas Ribeiro and Tasheer Matthews.
“I’ve heard some people saying he might be a replacement for [Lucas] Ribeiro, or he can compete with [Tashreeq] Matthews, but these are three completely different players. Also, Matthews has been getting his scoring touch and has raised his hand as a reliable player for coach Cardoso," the former Pirates star argued.
“Saleng has got his work cut out, but he is a quality player who has a lot to give, and once he is physically fit and his mind is right, he has the potential to make an even bigger name for himself with Sundowns.”
Is Saleng ready for competition?
When he signed for the Brazilians, Saleng himself acknowledged the competition he is set to face, given the quality of the players already available for Cardoso.
"I love competition because it determines your level. In big teams, competition will always be there. At Pirates, there was competition; I had to wait for my chance and got it,” Saleng stated.
“However, I must work hard for the coach to select me. Just because I come from Pirates, my place is not guaranteed. So, I should push myself to make it onto the coach’s matchday list," he concluded.
Although it was feared that Saleng would remain sidelined for longer, he has already started light training at Sundowns, meaning his debut could be around the corner.