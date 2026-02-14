Can Monnapule Saleng succeed at Mamelodi Sundowns? Former Orlando Pirates star tipped to make 'even bigger name for himself with Masandawana'

Since he joined Mamelodi Sundowns in January, Monnapule Saleng has yet to make his debut for the Premier Soccer League heavyweights.

This is because the winger is nursing an injury he suffered during his time at Orbit College. Orlando Pirates sent Saleng to Mswenko Boys, where, in 13 games across all competitions, he managed to score two goals and provide three assists.

His stay at Orbit College did not last long before Downs came calling, and he signed for them, a move that made headlines in the mini-transfer window.