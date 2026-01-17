Mamelodi Sundowns new winger Monnapule Saleng adamant he 'never thought of quitting' despite Orlando Pirates frustrations
The Pirates-Saleng fallout
Monnapule Saleng was one of the key players at Orlando Pirates during Jose Riveiro's time.
The Bafana Bafana international played a crucial role in helping the Buccaneers win three MTN8 crowns as well as the Nedbank Cup.
Speculation has it that the now 27-year-old felt betrayed by the Soweto giants, who failed to keep their promise of increasing his wages at the club.
At the beginning of the 2025/26 season, he was sent to his former club Orbit College, albeit on loan. In the 13 games he represented them across all competitions, Saleng scored two goals and provided three assists.
Saleng responds to critics
It was obvious that Saleng would take time to hit the ground running, especially after frustrations at Bucs, which saw him spend more than six months in the cold, without competitive football.
His struggles to fit in at Orbit College made doubters talk, with some making public their mockery regarding the abilities of the winger. However, Saleng insists that it was like a psychological boost to him since he never thought of throwing in the towel.
"People analyse my games differently, and when they criticise me, I must be mentally strong and not allow criticism or negative comments to derail me,” he told The Pitchside Podcast.
“Despite the criticism, I never thought of quitting football because of people’s negative comments.
"I believe it’s because they see my game differently, and there’s nothing I can do about it," Saleng added.
Saleng vows to use competition as his stairs to the top
Masandawana made a shocking decision to sign the winger who had been seen by some fans as an outcast. Still, the Brazilians technical team saw the abilities in the player and opted to give him a chance.
Sundowns have been struggling for consistency in the Premier Soccer League, and with the Nedbank Cup coming, they wanted enough quality depth to ensure they challenge for the trophies on offer.
The CAF Champions League is also on their radar, explaining why they brought in the South Africa international who has promised to work harder to beat stiff competition at the club.
"I love competition because it determines your level. In big teams, competition will always be there. At Pirates, there was competition; I had to wait for my chance and got it,” Saleng stated.
“However, I must work hard for the coach to select me. Just because I come from Pirates, my place is not guaranteed. So, I should push myself to make it onto the coach’s matchday list," he concluded.
Saleng's signing lauded
Meanwhile, Sundowns versatile defender Aubrey Modiba has lauded the signing of Saleng who he believes will make an impact at the club.
“He’s a very good signing for us, we know what he can do and what he used to do in his previous teams,” he told the media in a recent Nedbank Cup Round of 32 draw.
“We know the qualities that he has as a player. Those are the qualities that are going to help us in the team.
“We’ve seen him in the competitions how he has helped the teams that he has played for. He has played in the Champions League.
“He was part of the national team and hopefully he can go back and help us. Very quality signing, he was a surprise for all of us, I was also surprised. I’m happy that he’s part of us and hopefully he can hit the ground running," he concluded.
Saleng is expected to make his debut on Monday in the Premier Soccer League, coincidentally, against Orbit College.