Mamelodi Sundowns new winger Monnapule Saleng adamant he 'never thought of quitting' despite Orlando Pirates frustrations

Monnapule Saleng was one of the key players at Orlando Pirates during Jose Riveiro's time.

The Bafana Bafana international played a crucial role in helping the Buccaneers win three MTN8 crowns as well as the Nedbank Cup.

Speculation has it that the now 27-year-old felt betrayed by the Soweto giants, who failed to keep their promise of increasing his wages at the club.

At the beginning of the 2025/26 season, he was sent to his former club Orbit College, albeit on loan. In the 13 games he represented them across all competitions, Saleng scored two goals and provided three assists.