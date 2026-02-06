Goal.com
Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala and Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Can Kaizer Chiefs recover from the Nedbank Cup setback? Ex-Amakhosi star defiant and asserts they are 'fired up going into the game against Al Masry'

Fresh from elimination in the prestigious domestic knockout competition, the Soweto giants now turn their focus to their continental assignment. They host their Egyptian opponents determined to pick themselves up from the domestic setback. A strong response on home soil would restore confidence and keep their ambitions in Africa alive.

  • Aden McCarthy and Devin Titus, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    Chiefs bite the dust in Nedbank Cup

    Kaizer Chiefs are out of the Nedbank Cup after being eliminated by Stellenbosch FC following a 2-0 defeat at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

    Being the defending champions, it was a huge defeat for Chiefs and it came as they had one eye on Al Masry whom they take on in a CAF Confederation Cup Group D match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

    While the defeat by Stellenbosch could demoralise Chiefs ahead of such a crucial continental fixture, former Amakhosi defender Mokete Tsotetsi is not worried about the potential effects of Wednesday's match. 

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Mokete on Chiefs' chances against Al Masry

    "I think the midweek result against Stellenbosch could have gone either way, they had clear chances, but the keeper of Stellenbosch saved the day, so Chiefs, I believe, will still be fired up going into Sunday's game against Al Masry," Tsotetsi told KickOff.

    "Playing at home on Sunday Kaizer Chiefs will need to push for three points. In the first leg, Chiefs performed well against Al Masry in Egypt, so the two remaining fixtures provide them with the opportunity to rectify the mistakes that prevented them from winning in the first leg.   

    "We just need to have a go at them. The changes that were made in the midweek game were necessary, the team was playing with the same players week in week out, so since they have depth, they had to rest the other players."

  • Abderrahim Deghmoum, Al Masry & Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chefs' chance to get into the top two

    The Soweto giants are currently third in Group D in this Confederation Cup campaign.

    They are tied on seven points with second-placed Al Masry who enjoy the head-to-head advantage.

    But victory for Chiefs will see them climb a place to second position and hand themselves a good chance of reaching the knockouts.

    If Amkahosi win and then ZESCO United beat leaders Zamalek, Amakhosi will go to the top of the table. 

  • Glody Lilepo, Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Backpagepix

    What comes next?

    Before the defeat by Stellenbosch, Chiefs had won four consecutive games.

    The Amakhosi coaches could make changes to their lineup by starting the team that beat ZESCO United in back-to-back matches before they made tweaks on Wednesday.

CAF Confederations Cup
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Al Masry SC crest
Al Masry SC
ALM
0