Can Kaizer Chiefs recover from the Nedbank Cup setback? Ex-Amakhosi star defiant and asserts they are 'fired up going into the game against Al Masry'
Chiefs bite the dust in Nedbank Cup
Kaizer Chiefs are out of the Nedbank Cup after being eliminated by Stellenbosch FC following a 2-0 defeat at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.
Being the defending champions, it was a huge defeat for Chiefs and it came as they had one eye on Al Masry whom they take on in a CAF Confederation Cup Group D match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
While the defeat by Stellenbosch could demoralise Chiefs ahead of such a crucial continental fixture, former Amakhosi defender Mokete Tsotetsi is not worried about the potential effects of Wednesday's match.
Mokete on Chiefs' chances against Al Masry
"I think the midweek result against Stellenbosch could have gone either way, they had clear chances, but the keeper of Stellenbosch saved the day, so Chiefs, I believe, will still be fired up going into Sunday's game against Al Masry," Tsotetsi told KickOff.
"Playing at home on Sunday Kaizer Chiefs will need to push for three points. In the first leg, Chiefs performed well against Al Masry in Egypt, so the two remaining fixtures provide them with the opportunity to rectify the mistakes that prevented them from winning in the first leg.
"We just need to have a go at them. The changes that were made in the midweek game were necessary, the team was playing with the same players week in week out, so since they have depth, they had to rest the other players."
Chefs' chance to get into the top two
The Soweto giants are currently third in Group D in this Confederation Cup campaign.
They are tied on seven points with second-placed Al Masry who enjoy the head-to-head advantage.
But victory for Chiefs will see them climb a place to second position and hand themselves a good chance of reaching the knockouts.
If Amkahosi win and then ZESCO United beat leaders Zamalek, Amakhosi will go to the top of the table.
What comes next?
Before the defeat by Stellenbosch, Chiefs had won four consecutive games.
The Amakhosi coaches could make changes to their lineup by starting the team that beat ZESCO United in back-to-back matches before they made tweaks on Wednesday.