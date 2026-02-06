Can Kaizer Chiefs recover from the Nedbank Cup setback? Ex-Amakhosi star defiant and asserts they are 'fired up going into the game against Al Masry'

Kaizer Chiefs are out of the Nedbank Cup after being eliminated by Stellenbosch FC following a 2-0 defeat at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

Being the defending champions, it was a huge defeat for Chiefs and it came as they had one eye on Al Masry whom they take on in a CAF Confederation Cup Group D match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

While the defeat by Stellenbosch could demoralise Chiefs ahead of such a crucial continental fixture, former Amakhosi defender Mokete Tsotetsi is not worried about the potential effects of Wednesday's match.