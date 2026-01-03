'CAF ignore Bafana but not forever, Lyle Foster plays basketball! What is Ademola Lookman doing in midfield? No Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen but Amad Diallo will return to wing-back at Manchester United' - Fans

Bafana Bafana supporters were dumbfounded when none of their players made the CAF's best XI after the group stage matches concluded.

For instance, Burnley striker Lyle Foster had two goals and as many assists from the three games he played, while Masandawana right-back Khuliso Mudau was a rock in his department.

Other notable names that missed were Victor Osimhen, who has also put in a strong showing for Nigeria's Super Eagles. Have a look at reactions as sampled by GOAL.

AFCON 2025 Team Predictions