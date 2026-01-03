+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Seth Willis

'CAF ignore Bafana but not forever, Lyle Foster plays basketball! What is Ademola Lookman doing in midfield? No Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen but Amad Diallo will return to wing-back at Manchester United' - Fans

Recently, the AFCON organisers released the list of the players who they feel performed better in the initial stage of the biennial competition. No player from South Africa made the squad despite some strong showings from a couple of them, like the Burnley FC star Lyle Foster, as well as the Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau.

Bafana Bafana supporters were dumbfounded when none of their players made the CAF's best XI after the group stage matches concluded.

For instance, Burnley striker Lyle Foster had two goals and as many assists from the three games he played, while Masandawana right-back Khuliso Mudau was a rock in his department.

Other notable names that missed were Victor Osimhen, who has also put in a strong showing for Nigeria's Super Eagles. Have a look at reactions as sampled by GOAL.

AFCON 2025 Team Predictions

  • Bafana Bafana fans, Mbombela StadiumGOAL

    We don't need to be in XI but win AFCON trophy

    We don't need to be in XI; we want the trophy. Being on the AFCON group XI doesn't mean you are going to win the trophy - Travis Draxler 

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    We haven’t found a top gear yet

    I'm not surprised, we haven’t found a top gear yet, hope we get it on Sunday - Andile Thwala 

  • FBL-WC-2018-MATCH34-KSA-EGYAFP

    No Salah! Its all good

    As long as there's no Mohamed Salah, then it's all good. Winning games as a team is more important than this - Xolani

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    Based on fame and not real numbers! Foster & Lookman have same numbers

    Based on fame and not real numbers. Foster's goal contributions are only matched by Ademola Lookman - Sello More 

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    CAF can ignore SA now but not forever

    CAF can ignore Bafana Bafana now, but not forever. We move silently until the final - Tumi

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 17-NGA-TUNAFP

    What is Lookman doing in midfield?

    What is Lookman doing in the midfield, and how on earth is Amad Diallo a striker? - Themba Balo

  • Patrice Motsepe, Caf PresidentBackpage

    Football in Africa has really declined

    Why is the team dominated by foreign players? This is a slap on CAF's face, football in Africa has really declined - Topson

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 15-EGY-RSAAFP

    Foster plays basketball!

    Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster had five goal-assists, but I guess he plays basketball -  Indiphile Samkelo Shezi

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 05-NGA-TZAAFP

    No Osimhen? It's not funny

    No Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen?  Let's stop this joke, it's not funny - Odinken

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 11-CIV-MOZAFP

    Diallo to play as a wing-back at Man United?

    I see you, Amad Diallo. Bro will return to wingback when he goes back to Manchester, and nobody will sing his name again - Tobyasky

