Manchester United attacker Bryan Mbeumo snubbed alongside Bafana Bafana stars as CAF unveil their best XI in AFCON's group stage

South Africa was placed in Group B of the biennial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which seemed manageable.

Mzansi did well to beat Angola 2-1 in their opening game before their controversial 1-0 defeat to the Pharaohs.

Hugo Broos' men then had to dig deep against Zimbabwe, where they won 3-2 in a five-goal thriller to finish second in the pool with six points, one less than group winners, Egypt.

The next fixture will be against Cameroon in the Round of 16 that has been scheduled for Sunday.