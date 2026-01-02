Manchester United attacker Bryan Mbeumo snubbed alongside Bafana Bafana stars as CAF unveil their best XI in AFCON's group stage
Bafana Bafana's journey so far
South Africa was placed in Group B of the biennial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which seemed manageable.
Mzansi did well to beat Angola 2-1 in their opening game before their controversial 1-0 defeat to the Pharaohs.
Hugo Broos' men then had to dig deep against Zimbabwe, where they won 3-2 in a five-goal thriller to finish second in the pool with six points, one less than group winners, Egypt.
The next fixture will be against Cameroon in the Round of 16 that has been scheduled for Sunday.
South Africa snubbed!
In their Group Stage XI, CAF have not included any of the Bafana Bafana players, as well as Cameroon's superstar Bryan Mbeumo.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Goalkeeper: Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt): At 36 years old, Mohamed El Shenawy has shown that age is no obstacle to excellence. The Egyptian captain played a crucial role in guiding his team through a challenging group stage with remarkable composure and skill. His commanding presence on the line, authority in the air, and impeccable positioning made him a pillar for Egypt, often preventing opposition from scoring in high-pressure moments.
Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco): Playing on the right side of defence, Mazraoui reaffirmed his status as one of the continent’s top fullbacks. His intelligent positioning, technical brilliance, and defensive discipline made him an essential figure in Morocco’s solid backline.
Axel Tuanzebe (DR Congo): The DR Congo defender stood tall in the group stage with a blend of physicality and calmness under pressure. Tuanzebe proved to be one of the most reliable defenders, rarely caught out of position and dominant in aerial duels.
Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso): As the Burkina Faso captain, Tapsoba was an imposing force in the center of defence. A master of anticipation, he was excellent in one-on-one situations and crucial in building play from the back.
Yahia Attiat-Allah El Abdi (Morocco): On the left side, El Abdi was the embodiment of consistency. Rarely beaten by opposition wingers, his defensive reliability was matched by his ability to support offensive moves. His tactical discipline ensured Morocco maintained balance in defence while also contributing to their fluid attack.
Midfielders
Brahim Diaz (Morocco): Brahim Diaz was one of the most exciting players of the group stage. Positioned just behind the strikers, his creativity, vision, and technical ability stood out. His dribbling skills and clever movement constantly disrupted defensive blocks, and he was often the catalyst for Morocco’s attacking play.
Carlos Baleba (Cameroon): The Cameroonian midfielder was a physical and tactical revelation. His powerful runs, tireless work rate, and composure on the ball were standout qualities throughout the group stage. Baleba played a key role in both defensive recovery and offensive transitions, providing balance to the Cameroon midfield.
Ademola Lookman (Nigeria): The Nigerian forward turned midfielder, Lookman, was a constant threat with his direct running, creativity, and eye for goal. His versatility allowed him to play both as an attacking midfielder and a winger, and his movement off the ball was a nightmare for defenders.
Forwards
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria): As Algeria’s captain, Mahrez delivered with masterful playmaking and leadership. His vision, exquisite passing, and composure under pressure made him the central figure in Algeria’s attack. Although more of a playmaker than a traditional winger, Mahrez’s ability to dictate the tempo and produce decisive moments ensured Algeria remained a formidable force in the tournament.
Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast): Diallo was a dynamo for Ivory Coast, using his explosive pace and unpredictability to create chaos in opposition defences. His ability to take on defenders and produce moments of brilliance in the final third made him a key player for the Ivorian side.
Sadio Mane (Senegal): Even in the most tightly contested matches, Sadio Mané remained a constant threat. His pressing, intelligent movement, and clinical finishing meant that defenders always had to be alert. Mané’s leadership on the field was clear, as he led by example, often scoring or assisting in crucial moments.
The big assignment for Bafana Bafana
Bafana Bafana are set for a tough outing with Cameroon on Sunday, a game they must win to keep alive their dream of winning the competition.
South Africa haven't lost to Cameroon in the last five outings across all competitions; they have two wins and three draws.