Caf Champions League: Why Orlando Pirates are coming home from Abidjan with all three points

Jose Riveiro’s side continues to shine in Group C, remaining unbeaten and level with leaders Al Ahly on four points. Their recent stalemate against the defending champions in Soweto on 7 December highlighted their defensive resilience.
Just days earlier, the Buccaneers secured a vital 2-1 win against CR Belouizdad in Algiers, marking a strong start to their group-stage campaign.
With momentum on their side, Riveiro has remained optimistic about replicating that success in Abidjan. Given their impressive form, historical strength on the road and facing a struggling opponent, Pirates are poised to secure a significant win in the Caf Champions League group stage.
Here, GOAL takes a look at why the Soweto giants are primed for victory in Ivory Coast.