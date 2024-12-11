Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro acknowledges the challenge of facing Stade d'Abidjan in the Caf Champions League - 'An away game is going to be tough, it’s going to be difficult, but I’m optimistic.
The Bucs coach believes that overcoming Ivory Coast champions will be an uphill battle, but remains positive that they will salvage something.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pirates remain unbeaten in Caf
- Winning in Ivory Coast crucial
- Riveiro believes in tactical discipline