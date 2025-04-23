Caf Champions League, PSL league title, Nedbank Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs & Soweto Derby bragging rights - will Jose Riveiro go out with at bang from Orlando Pirates?

GOAL zooms into the final lap of Jose Riveiro's tenure at Orlando Pirates as the Spainard has tough matches coming up in the next few weeks.

First things first – Riveiro must find the perfect balance when it comes to squad rotation. The Buccaneers cannot afford to burn out their star players by pushing them through every single match across all competitions, especially with the looming prospect of a two-legged Champions League final. From where we stand, it’s clear that pulling off the unimaginable within such a compressed timeframe will be no small feat for Pirates.

The PSL league games will demand unwavering consistency and top-tier performances, while the back-to-back Soweto Derby encounters will only heighten the pressure. Add to that the demanding Champions League semi-final (and possible final), which will take its toll both physically and emotionally, especially with the away leg against Pyramids in the mix.

As Riveiro steers this ship into uncharted waters, every decision he makes could mean the difference between glory and heartbreak. Can Pirates summon the energy, resilience, and tactical brilliance required to defy the odds and finish the season on top? One thing is certain – the Buccaneers, as one of the best teams in Africa, will need to summon every ounce of strength they have, both mentally and physically, as they take on this colossal challenge. Join GOAL as we assess whether Riveiro will be able to dethrone Sundowns, continue Chiefs' misery while they also claim the Champions League. Riveiro's side are chasing a quadruple as they have already won the MTN8, are in strong contention for the PSL title, are in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup and have high hopes in the Champions League.