Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns flop? The dream all-South African Caf Champions League final in doubt

Both Bucs and Downs were held to draws at home, results that did their hopes of progression to the next round little favours.

Orlando Pirates, who are having a season to remember so far, reached the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League undefeated.

However, they came unstuck at home to Egyptian cash-rich side Pyramids as they barely hung on to a goalless draw at the iconic FNB.

Although little damage was done, Bucs dismally failed to make the most of their home advantage as they were forced to hang on for dear life in Soweto by the Egyptians.

In Tshwane, the reigning Premier Soccer League champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, did not fare much better as they too were held to a scoreless draw on their own turf.

This, although not entirely detrimental, meant that the two South African sides are at risk of missing out on putting together an all-Mzansi Champions League final.

This as the two Egyptian giants managed to come out unscathed from Mzansi, and are likely to create a crazy atmosphere at home that could be the difference between a win and a loss.

Here, GOAL details how the two South African sides missed the trick at home and why they now need to play out of their skin in the Lion’s den.