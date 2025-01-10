Caf Champions League: Miguel Cardoso under pressure to guide Mamelodi Sundowns to quarter-finals as PSL champions visit Maniema Union

Miguel Cardoso needs to prove his mettle in the Caf Champions League penultimate match against Maniema Union this weekend after dropping points.

When Miguel Cardoso was introduced as Mamelodi Sundowns' new head coach, sporting director Flemming Berg made the club's lofty ambitions crystal clear: Sundowns are not just aiming for domestic glory but are determined to fight for every available trophy. With an unprecedented seven consecutive PSL titles already in the bag, it’s evident that Cardoso wasn’t brought in simply to add another league crown to the collection.

The true measure of his success will come in the Caf Champions League, a tournament he knows intimately. This is where his legacy will be shaped, and where the pressure is at its highest. Cardoso's first defeat came in the Champions League, and not just any loss - it was in the competition that defined his tenure.

As a finalist with Esperance last season, the stakes are high. All eyes are now on him to guide Sundowns to the ultimate prize. But before dreaming of the final, he faces the daunting task of securing progression from the group stages. First up is a crucial encounter this weekend against Maniema Union. Join GOAL as we eagerly anticipate this pivotal penultimate group-stage clash.

