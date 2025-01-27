Caf African Cup of Nations draw: Date, time, teams, seeding, where to watch & how it works

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Afcon draw.

The 35th edition of the Afcon will take place from December 21 to January 18, 2026, in Morocco.

Before the tournament kicks off, the highly anticipated group stage draw is scheduled for Monday, January 27, at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat.

Reigning champions Ivory Coast will be keen to see the path they must navigate to defend their title.

Fans across the continent eagerly await the outcome, as it will set the stage for Africa’s biggest football spectacle.

The draw promises excitement as teams discover their fate and begin preparations for the prestigious tournament.