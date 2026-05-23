Another award for Bruno Fernandes! Man Utd midfielder claims Premier League Player of the Season as Nico O'Reilly takes Young Player gong

O'Reilly must now quickly transition from local domestic success to the highest tier of international football after earning a spot in Thomas Tuchel's England World Cup squad. The versatile youngster enters the tournament in pristine form following match-winning Wembley displays in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals.

Conversely, Fernandes shifts his focus towards the World Cup and his leading role with Portugal while Michael Carrick and Manchester United look to take care of business in the transfer window.