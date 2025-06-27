Bruno Fernandes' 'mistake'? Man Utd legend heaps praise on Red Devils captain for staying at 'big club' instead of taking £100m Saudi Arabia offer
Teddy Sheringham has praised Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes for staying at the club, despite a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.
- Bruno turned down £200m offer from Al-Hilal
- Claims that United wanted transfer rubbished by player
- Sheringham: "He's head and shoulders the best player"