Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

Broos set to 'disappoint' Bafana Bafana players after 'a fantastic year' - 'The more difficult it is the better'

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs South SudanSouth SudanH. Broos

The Belgian is happy with what has been achieved so far by the national team in the almost-ending year.

  • Bafana started the year with 2023 Afcon bronze
  • They recently qualified for the 2025 Afcon
  • Broos comments on player selection
